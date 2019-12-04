Kate Moss, 45, Puts On Cheeky Display In Tiny Black Swimsuit In Miami

Kate Moss may not be modeling as much as she once did but that doesn’t stop her from flaunting her gorgeous swimsuit body from time to time. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Moss is one of the most popular models in the industry and has posed for some of the hottest magazine spreads on the planet. When she’s not working, the model likes to kick back and relax, which is exactly what she is doing this week.

In new photos that were published by the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old was photographed this past Tuesday at a beach in Miami. The stunner appeared to be having a good time with a few of her pals, soaking up the sun and reading a newspaper in a beach lounger. In most of the photos that were shared, Moss was all smiles as she traded off time between walking on the beach and relaxing near her friends.

The supermodel wore her long, blond locks down for the occasion and had in some earbuds from time to time. She appeared to be makeup-free, letting her true beauty shine through. Moss accessorized her look with a pair of big, round yellow sunglasses and a gold chained necklace that dipped well into her chest. She also sported a number of rings on her right hand. Occasionally, the model rocked a chic animal-print scarf in her hair, covering her whole head.

Her flawless figure was on full display in the series of images that showed her rocking a strapless black swimsuit that fit her like a glove and complemented her trim figure. The bottoms of the suit left little to the imagination as Moss’ long, lean legs and toned booty were fully visible in most of the photos.

Loading...

The suit was from Heidi Klein and it retails for $250. When she left the beach, Moss covered up in an oversized gray sweatshirt that hit well above her knees. The stunner could also be seen carrying a large black bag with all of her beach must-haves.

This is definitely not the only time in recent weeks Moss has sizzled in a sexy swimsuit. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell showed some serious skin in a skimpy black bikini while she was vacationing in St. Tropez. In photos that were published, the model could be seen splashing around in the ocean and looking like she was having an absolute blast.