Impeachment Hearing Witness: ‘Even My Dog Seems Mad’ About Impeachment Hearings

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley invoked his dog's feelings about impeachment in his opening statement in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

The George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, a witness invited by Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee to add testimony to President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inquiry, delivered one of the more memorable opening statements as of late, claiming even his sweet dog was “mad” about the ongoing impeachment hearings.

According to The Hill, Turley’s lighthearted moment came during his allotted 10-minute window for his opening statement during Wednesday’s hearings that include a panel of legal experts. His statement generated several chuckles throughout the room of attendees.

“I get it. You are mad. The President is mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My Republican friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad. And Luna is a Goldendoodle and they don’t get mad,” Turley said.

Turley argued that the attempted impeachment of Trump only serves to set a “dangerous precedent” moving forward in America, a statement that echoed the concerns of other Republicans and allies of the president.

“We’re all mad. Where has that taken us? Will a slipshod impeachment make us less mad? Will it only give an invitation for the madness to follow in every future administration?” Turley asked.

Turley, who happens to be a contributor to The Hill, was the only Republican-friendly witness called to testify during Wednesday’s televised testimonies. Democrats called three of their own legal scholars for the hearings, all of whom are there to aid in making a decision on whether or not the president committed wrongdoing in his July 25 phone call and subsequent dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to NBC News, the witnesses called by House Democrats for Wednesday’s hearings in front of the House Judiciary Committee include Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The live testimonies didn’t come without criticism from at least one Democrat, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Rep. Al Green, a Democratic lawmaker from Texas, blasted the committee with regard to the witnesses who were called in to testify, ripping the committee’s members for only selecting white witnesses and not soliciting the expertise of any witnesses of color.

“Are we saying that there are no people of color who are experts on this topic of impeachment?” Green asked the committee, expressing his disapproval of the all-white panel.

The White House made clear over the weekend in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler that Trump would not be taking part in the third phase of the impeachment inquiry and ripped Nadler for scheduling this phase of the inquiry while Trump was overseas attending to NATO business.