Dasha Mart Sizzles In Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes In Poolside Snap

Russian model Dasha Mart looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update in which she wore a bikini top with a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The photo showed the beauty by a swimming pool somewhere in Miami. Other people enjoying the weather could be seen around the pool behind her. A high-rise building could be seen in the background as clouds dotted the blue sky above.

Dasha wore a white bikini top that featured a classic triangle cut which put her voluptuous chest on display. She teamed up the skimpy number with a pair of button-up, white cut-off shorts to create a sexy outfit that showed off her fabulous figure.

The model sat on her feet in a lounge chair with her legs spread slightly apart. The pose showed of her chest as well as her shapely shoulders, tight abs and toned thighs. The white fabric on the top and shorts made her bronze skin pop in the light.

She held her face to the sky with her eyes closed as if she were enjoying the sun on her skin. She held a bottle of liquor in one hand against her thigh. The top to the the bottle was on the chair a few inches from Dasha’s knee. The photo captured her with a slight smile on her face as she ran her other hand through her hair.

Dasha wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, smokey eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a matte color on her lips. Her hair was straightened, and she wore it down. To accessorize, the beauty wore a simple pair of earrings.

In the caption, Dasha said it was a perfect day and also mentioned plugged the brand of liquor.

Many of her fans thought she looked perfect in the outfit.

“You’re perfect looking,” one follower wrote.

Do guys around that pool, stumble over things trying to take in your HOTNESS?” a second fan joked.

“As usual looking gorgeous,” commented a third admirer.

“Stunning as always,” said a fourth follower.

The bombshell has a way of stunning her 1.6 followers with photos that showcase her fit physique. Many of her photos show off her long, lean legs, but her fans can always count on her giving them something sexy to look at in whatever she happens to be wearing. She models an array of clothing that range from flirty dresses to swimsuits to shorts. She recently flaunted her enviable figure in a floral bikini.