Trump Impeachment Inquiry A ‘Railroad Job,’ Began ‘With Tears In Brooklyn In November 2016,’ Doug Collins Says

During his opening statement on Wednesday, Rep. Doug Collins, the highest ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, blasted the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as a “simple railroad job,” The New York Post reports.

“There’s no fact witnesses planned for this committee. That’s an interesting thing. There’s no plan at all except next week an ambiguous hearing. A presentation from the other committee that sent us the report,” he began, referring to the House Intelligence Committee lead by Adam Schiff.

“This is not an impeachment. This is just a simple railroad job. And today’s is a waste of time,” the lawmaker continued.

Echoing statements made by other Republicans in the United States Congress, Collins alleged that the impeachment inquiry is a continuation of the Democrats’ effort to remove Trump from the White House, without defeating him at the ballot box.

The Democratic Party, according to Collins, is pursuing impeachment — just like it investigated Trump for allegedly colluding with the Kremlin — because it is still not able to accept Hillary Clinton’s devastating defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

“Do you know where this started? It started with tears in Brooklyn in November 2016 when an election was lost,” he said, referring to the former secretary of state’s campaign headquarters.

“So we’re here. No plan. No fact witnesses,” Collins continued.

The congressman also took a jab at Democrat Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, asserting once again that the only reason Democrats want to impeach Trump is because they believe he cannot be defeated in 2020.

The 2020 election, Collins said, is looming large over the impeachment investigation.

“Why? Because the chairman said it just a second ago. We’re scared of the elections that we’ll lose again. So we got to do this now,” he argued.

The impeachment investigation has moved from the intelligence to the judiciary committee, so Collins is now becoming one of the GOP’s leading voices in Congress.

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan responds to House Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins: "I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing…I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts." pic.twitter.com/lQUFdBTSBK — Axios (@axios) December 4, 2019

Loading...

Collins has been feuding with Democrats in the House of Representatives, demanding in a recent letter that they expand the list of witnesses in the impeachment probe.

According to House Democrats, Trump needs to be impeached for inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election.

The president is being accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his main political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

The Democrats’ claims are based on a complaint failed by an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, who said Trump froze — and threatened to cut — military aid to Ukraine in order to force the Ukrainian government to conduct investigations into Trump’s political opponents.