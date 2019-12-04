Corey Simms Speaks Out Following Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert’s Claims On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion special which aired Tuesday night, Leah Messer and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert took the stage, and Jeremy ended up blasting Leah’s first husband, Corey Simms. Corey typically stays quiet on social media, but following the reunion special, he took to Twitter to vent, according to a report from OK! Magazine.

“Oh wow!! Blood pressure so high right now!! Miranda has been nothing but great to Ali and Aleeah since the very beginning, constantly making sure that everything the girls need or want they get. Loving and caring for them unconditionally. The girls never once came to me about any issues of such,” Corey wrote per the OK! article.

Corey was responding to claims made by both Jeremy and Leah on the Teen Mom 2 reunion. While on stage with Leah and reunion host Dr. Drew, Jeremy claimed that Corey’s wife of six years, Miranda, wanted “zero to do” with Corey and Leah’s twin daughters Ali and Aleeah. Jeremy also said that Miranda allegedly not wanting anything to do with the twins was “obvious.” Leah chimed in, and while she didn’t say too much, she did claim that she believes there is “something going on” with Miranda.

Corey continued to defend his wife on social media and explained that she has been a part of the twins’ lives since they were 2-years-old. He insisted that Miranda loves and treats her two stepdaughters “as her own.” Miranda’s absence from the show, according to Corey, doesn’t mean that she is “awful” to the girls. Corey said that there is “much more” to the story and called out MTV and the show for ensuring there “wasn’t enough time” for Corey to video call in to the show. He also said that he plans on being at the next reunion.

Although Corey was obviously upset about the things that were said about him and his wife, he was able to find a silver lining in it.

“The only good in this whole situation is that the step parents and split families can relate. This has bothered my wife Miranda deeply because it came out of left field and is a direct attack on her as a person,” Corey wrote.

Leah Messer and Corey Simms were featured on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant when they found out they were expecting twins. They married and tried to make their relationship work, but divorced less than a year later. Corey then moved on with Miranda and has been with her since. Leah and Jeremy married in 2012 but divorced in 2015. The two tried to rekindle their relationship on the most recent season of the show. While Jeremy admitted he will “always love” Leah, the mom of three said they are not currently trying to make things work.

On the reunion, Leah claimed that when Miranda is around, Corey’s family won’t talk to Leah and that the twins can “feel the tension.” Jeremy referred to Miranda as the “queen,” and Corey went on to admit that his wife is his queen. He explains that his wife is the “glue” that holds everyone together at their house and said she puts herself last to make sure Corey, the twins, and their daughter are all taken care of. He called the accusations made on the reunion special “mind blowing” and “hurtful” and insisted that the girls have never been told they could not contact Leah while at Corey’s house.

According to the report from OK! Magazine, neither Leah nor Jeremy has spoken out since Corey vented his frustrations about the reunion on Twitter.