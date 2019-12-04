Khloe Kardshian Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Leopard-Print Jumpsuit

Khloe Kardashian shared a new update on Instagram to promote her clothing line, Good American. In the snap, she rocked an item from the line and her fans are loving the result.

On Wednesday, December 4, Khloe took to the popular social media platform to post a photo in which she proves she is not only a skilled businesswoman, but also a talented model. In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stood in front of what appears to be a food truck, striking a casual — yet sexy — pose.

The 35-year-old mother of one rocked a jumpsuit that boasted a leopard print of dark brown against light brown. The suit featured long sleeves and a zipper on the front, which Khloe opted to unzip to her sternum area, putting quite a bit of her chest on display. The garment’s thin, stretchy fabric hugged Khloe’s torso closely, helping accentuate her hourglass figure. The suit remained ultra tight all the way to the legs, showcasing her strong thighs and hips.

Khloe posed with her hips to one side and legs slightly apart, in a way that further highlighted her curves.

In the caption, Khloe shared that Good American is restocking the leopard-print jumpsuit because it sold out quickly the first time around.

The youngest Kardashian sister wore her platinum blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in loose, large waves that cascaded over her right shoulder, giving her a vintage look. She accessorized her ensemble with gold earrings that featured a large dangling circle.

Khloe rocked elegant makeup that matched the color of her outfit, including perfectly winged eyes with black eyeliner and mascara. A light brown eyeshadow contrasted with the black of her cat-eye, adding extra depth to her gaze. A nude shade on her lips and bronzer kept the color palette neutral and earthy.

The post proved to be a hit with many of her 100 million-plus followers. Within the first hour, the post racked up more than 480,000 likes and upwards of 2,800 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to shower Khloe with compliments and emoji.

“THE ONE AND ONLY,” one user wrote, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“I need!!! Heading to site now,” said another fan, trailing the words with a flamenco dancer emoji.

“THE LADY,” a third follower chimed in, including a red heart emoji at the end of the message.