Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Gets Photobombed By An Airplane In Latest Sizzling Bikini Snap

Gizele Oliveira‘s latest Instagram snap is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The sizzling shot was added to her feed on Wednesday and was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers on the platform. A geotag indicated that the photo was taken in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the model enjoyed a beautiful day underneath the bright, blue sky.

The camera was positioned on the ground in front of Gizele, and was angled up to capture a nearly full-length look at her bikini-clad body, though something odd also made it into the shot. A large airplane happened to be flying through the sky as the moment was snapped, making an appearance right above the babe’s head in the steamy photo.

Despite the “airplane photobomb,” the Victoria’s Secret model was still the main focus in her latest social media upload. She looked smoking hot in a seriously skimpy string bikini from the brand I Am Gia that left little to the imagination and sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Gizele’s sexy two-piece boasted a bold, hot pink-and-orange tie-dye pattern that alone was enough to turn some heads, though the stunner’s NSFW skin-baring display seemed to have already captivated her audience’s attention. The swimwear included a minuscule triangle-style top that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. It also featured extra long ties, which Gizele wrapped tight around her torso to highlight her slender frame.

The lower half of the Brazilian bombshell’s bikini was arguably even skimpier, further upping the ante of her display. The garment covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her toned legs and killer curves almost completely bare. Its curved, string waistband was pulled high up on her hips, where it was tied in dainty bows to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Gizele skipped adding any accessories to her barely-there look, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. She wore her long, dark tresses down and ran her fingers through them as stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The babe also sported a simple makeup look that included a dusting of red blush, full eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara that made her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the eye-catching photo with love. After just two hours of going live, the post has earned nearly 12,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for Gizele’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning beauty and lovely figure,” one person wrote.

“I just watch you, the plane is secondary,” said another.

A third fan seemed to be at a loss for words, simply writing “wow” underneath the photo.

Gizele is hardly shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her doing just that again in a strapless black-and-white one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The look also proved popular with fans, who awarded it more than 24,000 likes.