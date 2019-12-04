Kinsey Wolanski Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini While In The Maldives

Model Kinsey Wolanski recently took to Instagram to show off her curves in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

The blond beauty’s latest update consisted of a photo — and a video — of her standing in a bathroom. The photo captured Kinsey as she leaned up against the side of a bathtub in a barely there black-and-white checkered bikini. The top featured small triangle-style cups that didn’t cover much of her ample chest. Plenty of sideboob and underboob were visible as she leaned on one hand on the side of the tub.

The bottoms were also revealing, consisting of nothing more than a triangle of fabric held together by two strings that went around her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape and shapely thighs. Kinsey also wore a sheer white cover-up that slid down one of her shoulders. She held a cup in one hand as she gave the camera a serious look.

The video offered up a full-length shot of Kinsey’s fit physique as she stood in a doorway, in front of the tub. With one foot in front of the other, she took a sip from the cup and showed off her body in several poses. She gave the camera a serious look before flashing a small smile and looking away before the clip ended.

The model wore her hair pulled up in a messy bun and appeared to be makeup-free. She sported white polish on her nails, and her face and chest were pink, seemingly from sun exposure.

In the caption, Kinsey mentioned her sunburn, as well as the fact that she was in the Maldives.

Her fans seemed to enjoy the post, with many telling her how sexy she looked.

“Sunburned but your still beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“You are so sexy,” wrote a second follower.

“You’re so damn hot,” a third admirer said.

“My little heart can’t bear all this beauty,” quipped a fourth fan.

Kinsey likes to show off her figure in a variety of skimpy outfits on Instagram, and she seems to have a body that was made for bikinis.

That being said, her updates also reflect her sense of humor and zest for adventure. A quick scroll through her page reveals that she is a bit of a daredevil. She also likes to pull a prank or two, and she posts videos of some of the stunts that she pulls on unsuspecting victims.