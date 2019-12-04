Amanda Bynes Touts ‘Geisha Girl Vibes’ In First Instagram Post Since September

Former actress Amanda Bynes has popped back up on Instagram with a new post. The 33-year-old has only shared a handful of photos to her social media page since originally joining the platform, and this is her first picture in almost three months.

The new photo posted by Amanda came on Tuesday evening. The snap shows the former child star in a close-up selfie, looking relatively serious. She has most of her hair pulled back away from her face, and it looks as if it is currently blond with a lot of green tint added.

Amanda is wearing a red, black, and white plaid shirt that is buttoned all the way up to the top. Over the plaid shirt, she is wearing an open black jacket that has some fur detailing along the neckline.

The Nickelodeon star wore a light lip color and blush, along with a dark eyeliner delicately outlining her green eyes. She noted that she felt this shot gave off “geisha girl vibes,” and she added a love letter emoji at the end of her brief caption.

Quite a few of Amanda’s Instagram followers liked this post. While many would have surely added comments as well, it seems that the former child star closed her comments section on this one.

It is not clear why Amanda chose to turn off the comments on this particular post. However, as Page Six points out, the decision certainly did eliminate the possibility that some followers might have criticized the caption that referenced geisha girls.

In reality, Amanda seemingly almost always turns off the comments on her Instagram posts. This page was started last fall on September 10, and the former actress posted nine photos in the space of five days. Then, the account went without any updates at all until this week.

Amanda’s Instagram following is relatively small at this point, with just about 162,000 people following her. Despite that, it looks as if her fans were happy to see her actively posting again. Since this photo was first shared on Tuesday evening, more than 30,000 people have liked it.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Amanda graduated from fashion school earlier this year. After a number of challenges over the past few years, she has mostly stayed out of the limelight and away from social media.

Whether this new photo is a sign from the Amanda Show star that she’s interested in becoming more visible again isn’t known. However, it looks like her fans would love to see regular updates going forward.