Megan Thee Stallion Sparkles In Silver Fringe Bra & Rhinestone Cowboy Hat

Megan Thee Stallion, who just made Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list, flaunted her ample cleavage in a sultry silver top in her latest Instagram post. The “HOT GIRL SUMMER” rapper stood in front of a gray-and-white curtain in the video, wearing just about anything that could possibly shine.

In the clip, the rapper and college student showed off her dance moves as well as her bling, turning from side to side as her track “All Dat,” with rumored ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo, blasted in the background.

In the first few seconds of the video, Megan Thee Stallion tossed her hair back as she ran her hands over her body. The silver fringe bra sparkled in the light and was super low-cut, as her chest filled out the top.

She wore her black hair down, long and wavy, and it tumbled down her shoulders and landed past her waist. In addition to her bikini top, she wore tight white bottoms that accentuated her curves and toned body.

At one point, she was handed a large rhinestone cowboy hat that she slipped on to her head. She then looked down, flaunting her voluminous faux lashes to the camera, slightly tipped her hat, and walked out.

This video contains slight NSFW language.

Megan’s makeup was flawless. She wore a frosty silver shade on her eyelids, which only added to the shine of her outfit. Her deep brown eyes were further accentuated by the eye makeup, which included a dark silvery shadow, creating a bit of a smoky eye. She wore black eyeliner on both the top of her eyelid and on her waterline.

Her long, acrylic nails were painted white and lacquered with a bit of silver sparkle, making every inch of her body glitter even more.

She was also wearing a ton of ice, which undoubtedly added to the bright sheen. She sported a large silver chain around her neck that ended in a giant pendant that spelled out, “STALLI.”

On her right wrist dangled a matching chain, this time sans pendant and done as a bracelet. On her left wrist she wore two bracelets: one gold and one silver.

Megan Thee Stallion’s 7.1 million followers loved the video, as it reached more than 2 million views and close to 13,000 comments at the time of this writing.

“You didn’t come to play with us sis,” one follower wrote.

“I need that to push up my grades smh,” joked another, in reference to her bra.

“Girll you is SHINING,” another user said, followed by side-eye and heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion is a huge fan of flaunting her physique on Instagram. Whether she’s wearing a booty-baring dress or sharing a video of herself twerking, her confidence outshines even all the sparkle in this video.