‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Sizzles In Sky-High Nude Pumps

Yanet Garcia is flaunting her amazing figure in another sexy little outfit. The brunette bombshell has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her loyal fans, and she regularly shares sexy photos and videos for them on her Instagram page. While the stunner mixes work and pleasure, sharing shots from her job and from her modeling career, she always slays in a killer outfit, and her 12 million-plus fans love her for it.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, the stunner struck a pose on the set of her show in Mexico. Yanet sat on a wooden ledge with a big TV screen just behind her in the shot. She put one leg in front of her while planting the other firmly on the ground and looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. The beauty wore her long, brunette locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

Garcia also had her amazing figure on full display in the photo, rocking a nude-colored skirt that hit just above her ankle. On top, she rocked a mustard-colored cardigan that tied in the middle and showed off her tiny waist. Garcia also put her gorgeous legs on display in the photo in a pair of sky-high nude pumps.

In the caption of the photo, Garcia just used a few emoji, including a Christmas tree for the holiday season. The photo has been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already with over 149,000 likes and well over 500 comments. Some followers took to the post to let Garcia know that she looks stunning while countless others flooded the comments section with emoji. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Love your beautiful feet‼️” one follower gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You look amazing my dear,” a second social media user wrote.

“Sparkling beauty. I love you so much Yanet,” another fan chimed in, adding a few heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in the same exact outfit in another post that was shared on her page. In that particular short video clip, the weather girl appeared to be having a blast as she danced around on the set of her show and listened to Christmas music. That post racked up over 780,000 views.