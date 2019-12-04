‘Maxim’ Model Bregje Heinen Shows Off Plenty Of Skin As She Wraps Herself In Fuzzy Coat

Bregje Heinen was featured in a recent Instagram post shared by Maxim from her cover shoot for the magazine’s September 2017 issue.

On Wednesday, December 4, the sultry men’s magazine took to the popular social media app to share the throwback photo in which Heinen strikes a sexy pose that exudes sex appeal.

In the photo, the Dutch bombshell is posing on a grassy field in front of a mountain in Iceland, as the geotag added to the post indicated. Right above Heinen, shines a bright patch on the mountain that resembles a heart.

Heinen rocked a white fuzzy coat, which she is wearing off her shoulders and using it to wrap around her torso. The neckline of the coat is sitting low on her body, showcasing quite a bit of her chest and cleavage. Aside from the coat, Heinen has on a gold dangling necklace that sits between her breasts.

The model has her body turned three quarters away from the camera, though she has her head turned to face the photographer. Heinen is shooting a fierce gaze into the lens with her lips parted in a defiant and seductive way.

Her blond tresses are swept over to one side and styled down, as strands fly back with the wind.

Heinen’s makeup captured the drama and intensity of the shot. She is rocking a light-colored eye shadow and black mascara, which contrast and add extra depth to her piercing blue eyes. Her gaze is further intensified by strong brows. Heinen is also wearing a cherry hue on her lips, adding a touch of brightness to her look. The bronzer on her cheeks accentuates the structure of her face.

The post proved popular, garnering more than 1,800 likes and several comments within the first hour of being published. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Heinen’s beauty.

“Still Love this,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Love this country. Had the privilege to stay up there for 30 days. Most beautiful place and people,” added another one.

“Lovely woman. She’s dope,” a third user raved, including a wise monkey emoji and a heart-eyes face.

“@gilles_bensimon always so good,” yet another fan added, referring to the photographer.

In the accompanying Maxim interview, Heinen said she was contacted at age 14 by a modeling agency through Hyves, an extinct Dutch social media platform.

“I had been asked before, but I never took it seriously,” said told Maxim.“My mom and dad looked into it, and it looked okay.”