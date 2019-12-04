Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Rocks Skimpy String Bikini In Sizzling Beachside Selfie

Georgia Fowler delighted her 1 million Instagram followers this week with a sexy new selfie that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling photo was shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday and was instantly a hit with her admirers on the social media platform. The Victoria’s Secret model was enjoying a gorgeous day on the beach when she decided to snap the picture by holding her cell phone high above her head.

She looked smoking hot in a barely-there black string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The babe’s swimwear, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Matteau, included a halter-style top with thin straps that were tied in a dainty bow behind her neck. The bikini top boasted minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her assets, making for a seriously NSFW display of cleavage that didn’t seem to bother her fans in the slightest.

Most of the lower half of Georgia’s swimwear was out of the frame, though there was little doubt that the piece was equally as risque as the top part of her look. Fans could get a teasing glimpse of the number’s string waistband, which was tied high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Kiwi beauty accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a gorgeous pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co. that added just the right amount of bling. Her short, brunette tresses appeared damp — likely from a dip in the ocean before the photo was taken –and were messily slicked back behind her head. Georgia also appeared to be makeup-free in the shot, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

She noted in the caption of her post that the angle was much more flattering than the typical “up the chin” selfie position, making it the number one reason she needed to find “a tall date.” Georgia’s fans, however, seemed to think that the model herself did an excellent job with the photo on her own and were far from shy about showing it some love.

After just 10 hours of going live to the platform, the selfie has earned over 28,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens of Georgia’s followers also flocked to the comments section of her new Instagram post, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“She’s breathtaking,” one person wrote.

Another said that Georgia was “literal perfection.”

“You look good from any angle, but especially this one!” commented a third.

Georgia is hardly shy about showing off her impressive bikini body on Instagram. A short scroll down her feed will bring fans to another bikini-clad snap in which the babe rocked a sheer white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The ensemble also proved popular with her fans, earning over 40,000 likes.