Sierra Skye Poses Seductively In Bed In Black G-String & Silk Crop Top: ‘Nap Time?’

Sierra Skye’s most recent Instagram share is driving her army of fans wild. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Skye regularly floods her popular page with NSFW photos while showing off her amazing figure for the camera. Her outfit of choice tends to be the bikini but she also rocks lingerie and other barely-there outfits as well. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the blond bombshell struck a sexy pose in a two-piece set.

The model did not specifically say where she was in the hot new snapshot but she appeared to be posing in a bedroom at her home. The stunner sat on the edge of her bed, leaning back on one hand and running the other hand through her hair. She wore her long locks slicked back in a high and messy bun with a few pieces falling around her face. Like she normally does, the bombshell rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

Skye had her world-famous figure on full display in the image while clad in a black g-string that showed off her toned and tanned legs. On top, Skye rocked a silky, patterned crop top that hit just below her chest, offering views of her taut tummy. She accessorized the look with a little bit of jewelry, including a silver bracelet on one wrist and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

In the caption of the shot, the model credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for her sexy ensemble. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned Skye a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 96,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some followers took to the hot new shot to gush over Skye’s killer body while countless others simply expressed their emotions with emoji.

“Your waist and hips!!! I love them,” one fan commented, adding a smiley face emoji.

Loading...

“I love you sooo much babe,” a second social media user raved with a red heart emoji attached to the end of her comment.

“Incredible…very pretty, great look,” gushed a third follower.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Skye dropped jaws in another sexy outfit, that time in a skimpy black bikini that showed off her gorgeous figure once again. In the photo, the model struck a pose in a pool lounger. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up a ton of attention from fans with over 105,000 likes.