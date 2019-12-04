‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Rocks Tiny Candy Cane-Colored Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram-famous Maxim model Bri Teresi added a touch of holiday cheer to the latest photo of herself soaking up the sun. In a new post on her account, the beauty rocked a candy cane-colored bikini, which her fans seemed to love.

In the shot, Bri stood in front of a wall of green leaves. She wore a minuscule red and white striped string bikini top. The top featured two thin pieces of fabric that covered only the necessary parts of her chest, providing a perfect view of her sideboob.

Bri’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching, low-rise bikini bottoms. The bikini’s straps still sat high on her waist, exposing the model’s long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Bri appeared to skip the accessories with this look and wore minimal makeup, although her skin appeared to be flawless without it anyway. Her long, blond hair fell behind her head in thick waves.

The beauty angled her body slightly, putting her hourglass figure on display as she rested her hands on her backside. Bri tilted her head forward, allowing her hair to fall over her face, and parted her lips. She flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the post’s tags, Bri revealed that the tiny swimsuit was from Guess. Seemingly acknowledging its candy cane colors, the model asked her followers for their favorite sweet treat in the caption.

The post garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 540 comments in just 15 hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so freaking cute,” another user said with a pink heart.

Loading...

“Omg I love this!!!! So pretty!!” fellow model Krystie Lina added.

“Which ever one you bring over,” a fourth user said in reference to Bri’s caption.

Of course, sharing a bikini photo in the winter is nothing new for Bri. The model has been filling her feed with bikini and lingerie photos in recent days, as well as a few shots of her topless.

Just last week, Bri stripped down to only a pair of black, lacy undies in a black-and-white photo to promote her Black Friday calendar sale. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bri kept the shot Instagram-friendly by covering her chest with her arms, but a fair amount of sideboob was still on show.