Lionel Richie Has Reportedly ‘Accepted’ His Daughter Sofia’s Relationship With Scott Disick

Lionel Richie might not be thrilled about his young daughter dating someone so much older but is reportedly glad that his daughter is happy.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for several years now, which has given a somewhat hesitant Lionel Richie some time to come to terms with the romance. Lionel was initially not thrilled about his daughter dating someone so much older than she is but has since “accepted” it, according to E! News.

Sofia Richie is only 21-years-old while Scott is 36-years-old. Scott also has three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Disick and Kardashian were together for nearly a decade, and their relationship had some very pubic low points, largely due to Scott’s drinking. Thus, it’s not hard to see why Lionel would have been wary about this relationship. However, inside sources claim that the singer was comforted by seeing his daughter happy. He even spent the Thanksgiving holiday with the couple.

“Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now. They spent Thanksgiving with Lionel Richie and they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip. Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn’t entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is. Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott. They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott.”

The source made sure to emphasize that Sofia is still “infatuated” with Scott but didn’t describe how the 36-year-old feels about her.

Sofia originally hadn’t planned to appear on the popular reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but has recently began popping up on the show more frequently. She even went on a vacation to Finland with Disick, Kardashian, and their children, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

It was Kourtney, rather surprisingly, that extended the invitation to Sofia, despite how awkward the situation could be. She explained her decision to do this to her sister Khloe Kardashian in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She emphasized in all the time that Scott and Sofia had been together, they had always made an effort to include her in things so she wouldn’t feel left out. Thus, she wanted to extend the same gesture of kindness to Sofia.

Of course, the trip wasn’t totally without drama. In one scene that was captured on the show, Kourtney critiqued Sofia’s makeup, which angered Scott.