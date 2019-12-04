Kelly Ripa Struggles With Her Bra In Instagram Video That Has Fans In Hysterics: ‘They Came Underneath’

Kelly Ripa experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

Kelly Ripa revealed that her bra wasn’t working properly on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, so she had to readjust her undergarments on live TV.

A short clip of Kelly’s minor wardrobe malfunction was later shared on the official Instagram page for Live with Kelly and Ryan, along with an animated sticker reading, “The struggle is real.”

When Kelly Ripa’s bra failed, her co-host Ryan Seacrest was busy warning the audience not to bring tools to the show. This is because a stagehand up in the rafters had accidentally dropped a leveler down on the set. As Ryan was speaking, Kelly was writhing around in her seat, yanking on her mustard yellow sweater top, and trying to move her bra back to its proper position. It took Ryan a while to realize what was going on, but he didn’t comment on his co-star’s battle with her brasserie.

“Sorry, I’m wearing a padded bra,” Kelly said, addressing Ryan and the studio audience. “No, just like — they came underneath, and I was like, ‘Oh no.'”

Kelly Ripa’s comments and her actions had the audience in hysterics. She eventually gave up fighting with her undergarments, crossing her arms and sitting back in her chair.

“Sorry, sorry,” she said. “Even the camera guys are weighing in. Oh God.”

Kelly Ripa’s fans responded to her antics in the comments section of the Instagram video. Many of them let Kelly know that they felt her pain, while others applauded her for making her underwear issues so entertaining. One famous fan who saw the video was actress Jenna Dewan, who reacted to it with three crying-laughing emoji.

“Sucks when they sneak out under the gate!” read one response to the video.

“I would have liked to have seen the camera men’s faces…too funny!” another fan wrote.

“Kelly Ripa, you are the Lucille Ball for the 21st-century!!!!” remarked a third admirer.

“Sooo funny! We can all relate to that! But Kelly, you’re a celebrity… I thought u would have some magical billion $$ bra that fits perfectly on u all the time,” a fourth fan commented. “Are u saying you’re a regular person just like me? LOL.”

In the “Fashion Finder” Instagram video that Kelly Ripa films ahead of each episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed that she was wearing a padded bra without underwire beneath her sleek Celine sweater. She explained that the bra was in danger of sliding up because there was “no actual boob to anchor it down.”

“So you end up with like, four boobs,” Kelly said.

This isn’t the first time Kelly Ripa has struggled with her undergarments on the set of her talk show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was also shown readjusting her bra in a Fashion Finder video that she filmed back in October. She explained that she was suffering from the same issue of her bra riding up.