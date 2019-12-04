‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Leaves Little To The Imagination In Silky, Silver Lingerie

Hailey Clauson got “throwback Thursday” started a bit early this week when she shared a smoking hot throwback snap to her Instagram page that her thousands of followers went wild for.

The sizzling photo was shared instead on Tuesday, and was an instant hit with her 549,000 followers. In the photo, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model sat in the middle of a room in a small, blue chair. She gripped the sides of its seat cushion with both hands and stretched her long legs out in front of her while cocking her head to the side to give the camera a sultry gaze.

The 24-year-old’s sexy throwback snap was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing, as she was putting on quite the show in a set of shiny silver lingerie that left very little to the imagination. A tag on the photo indicated that the coordinated two-piece set of undergarments was from the Los Angeles-based clothing line Forever Love & Lemons, and, judging by the reaction of her fans, Hailey certainly seemed to do the brand justice.

Hailey’s itty-bitty ensemble was made of a silk material and included a tiny, triangle-style bralette. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight as the blond bombshell posed for the camera, making for a seriously NSFW showing of skin that proved impossible to ignore.

The small cups were connected right below the model’s chest with a gold bar, drawing even more attention to Hailey’s busty display. The garment also featured shoulder straps that were so thin, at first glance they appeared non-existent, upping the ante of her look even more.

The lower half of the bikini babe’s look was arguably even skimpier than her top. Hailey rocked a minuscule pair of panties that covered only what was necessary, leaving her killer curves and toned thighs almost completely bare. Its curved, string waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To complete the look, the beauty added a pair of sheer, thigh-high orange stockings that clung tight to her legs to define her sculpted calves. She wore her short blond hair down in a messy style, which was perfect parted to frame her face. Hailey also wore a simple makeup look that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features to pop.

To no surprise, the eye-popping throwback photo was an instant hit with Hailey’s fans. The stunning post earned over 13,000 likes as well as dozens of comments within 14 hours of going live to the social media platform.

“Wow!! Amazing body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Hailey was “perfection.”

Loading...

“Beautiful picture and lovely legs,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the California cutie has put her incredible figure on display. The model recently showed some skin again when she rocked a daringly high-cut, belted one-piece that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 12,000 likes.