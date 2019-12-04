Blond Bombshell Issa Vegas Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Video

Instagram model Issa Vegas took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a sexy video in which she wore a skimpy pink bikini.

The update showed Issa standing outside on a deck in the bright sunshine. Outdoor furniture, including chairs and a table, were behind her.

Her neon bikini top featured a plunging neckline, and the bottoms were a classic low-rise thong cut that barely covered her. They included a bit of bling with sparkly side straps.

The video began with the beauty facing the camera, fluffing her hair as she stood with one hip cocked to the side. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and toned legs. She took a few steps toward the camera before turning around and showing her booty to her followers. She gave her fans a nice long look at a side view of her body as she pulled on the sides of her bottoms and began to walk away from the camera, showing off her perky derrière. The side angle also showed off her flat abs as she posed.

The beauty wasn’t finished with showing off her body, however. She stepped away from the camera, allowing it to capture her entire front, revealing that she was wearing a pair of black stiletto heels to complete the sexy ensemble. She struck a pose and tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms again and crossed one leg in front of the other as she gave a flirty smile. The camera zoomed in a bit as she walked toward it, swinging her hips and flashing a big smile before the clip ended.

The beauty wore her hair straightened and parted on the side. Her makeup looked natural and included a light eyeshadow and matte color on her lips. She also sported a red color on her nails.

In the caption, she mentioned looking like Barbie.

Her fans loved seeing her model the bikini. Most of the comments were from her Spanish-speaking fans, but plenty of followers expressed their delight with smiley faces and fire emoji.

The beauty is no stranger to flaunting her curves on Instagram. From skintight dresses to bikinis to lingerie, Issa knows how to rock just about any look. She has amassed 5 million followers on the photo-sharing app, so she must be doing something right. While her content might not be for everyone, she seems to know exactly what her fans like to see.