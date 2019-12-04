Lisa Vanderpump Poses Like The Stunning Queen She Knows She Is While Celebrating Best Female Reality Star Win

The Bravo star reigned at the National Film & TV Awards.

Lisa Vanderpump was crowned Best Female Reality TV Personality at the 2019 National Film & TV Awards, and her win had fans reminding her that she will always be the queen of reality TV.

The 59-year-old Bravo star thanked fans for voting for her via an Instagram post that showed her onstage accepting the award at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. In the caption to the pic, Vanderpump, who famously walked away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the end of a drama-filled ninth season, said she was “honored” to win the NFTA.

Fans hit the comments section of the post to congratulate the longtime Bravo star on her win and on her reigning status as a reality TV queen as well.

“Congratulations!!” one fan wrote. “You definitely need to put your crown on! You deserve it. I’ve watched RHOBH since the beginning! I wish you’d come back.”

“Yay LVP is the queen forever,” another wrote. “Such grace and class.”

“Love this for many many reasons. I think a queen crown to accompany the statue would have been totally brilliant. So well deserved congrats,” a third fan chimed in.

The Vanderpump Rules star also posed for a photo later in the evening alongside her husband Ken Todd as they celebrated her win. The wealthy restaurateurs are seen posing at a restaurant table as they smile at the camera. Vanderpump is wearing a jeweled hat, suitable for a reality TV queen, and an embellished black outfit with sheer lace sleeves. The Bravo star looks absolutely regal as she poses for the celebratory shot with her husband of 37 years.

“Perfect crown! The only one with the strength to carry it high,” a fan wrote of Lisa and her jeweled headpiece.

While Vanderpump and her husband Ken may indeed be the king and queen of Beverly Hills, there is a reason so many fans are calling her a “queen” in the comments to her most recent posts.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were recently put off when series star Kyle Richards insinuated that there could be a new queen of the show amid Vanderpump’s departure. Last month, Kyle posted a photo that showed her, Dorit Kemsley, and RHOBH newcomer Sutton Stracke wearing jeweled crowns. In the caption, she joked, “If the crown fits, wear it.” Richards later denied labeling anyone a “queen.”

But Lisa Vanderpump recently took to Twitter to retweet an audio clip of Bravo host Andy Cohen calling her the “queen of diamonds” during a recent episode of his podcast, Andy Cohen Live. During the podcast, Andy told his audience, “[Lisa] will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe.”