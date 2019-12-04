Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Showcases Taut Abs & Fit Physique In Leopard-Print Bikini

Jasmine Tookes shared a new update to her Instagram page from a recent vacation to indicate how she is feeling about returning home to rainy California.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini that shows off her insanely toned figure, particularly her stomach.

In the photo, Tookes is standing in front of a stone wall as she strikes a dramatic pose. Tookes is posing with one leg slightly propped in front of the other while putting her arm up behind her head, in a way that highlights the natural curves of her body. Tookes has her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in the shot, in a facial expression that is introspective and dramatic.

The 28-year-old model rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a leopard print in shades of burnt orange and black. The bikini top has thin straps that tie up behind her neck and small triangles that showcase quite a bit of her cleavage. Tookes teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides, sitting high on her hips and lower on the front, which left her toned abs on full display.

Tookes completed her look by wearing a white shirt with long sleeves, which she opted to leave unbuttoned. She accessorized her outfit with a stylish gold necklace that goes around her neck twice. The model’s raven hair is damp and slicked back, as she grabs a handful of it behind her neck.

Tookes did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption. However, Tookes recently shared snapshots of herself in a similar location during a trip to Sri Lanka, as The Inquisitr has previously written.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 34,500 likes and upward of 170 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Tookes.

“[O]mg how was your vacation? did you enjoy our beautiful country? :)” one user asked.

“Wow, beauty!” said another fan, trailing the words with a smiling face with heart-eyes, a star-struck face, a fire, and a red heart emoji.

“Soooo pretty,” a third fan chimed in, including red hearts and other emoji after the message.

“Love this look! Slay Jasmine,” yet another user raved.