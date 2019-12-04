‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Calls Hope Out On Her Duplicity

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 5 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will call Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) out on her duplicity. For too long, everyone thought that the blonde could do no wrong, but Steffy’s had enough of Hope and her convenient truth, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope Manipulated Thomas

Steffy is furious, as reported by The Inquisitr. She believes that Hope manipulated Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Hope knew that Thomas was obsessed with her and used her feelings to gain custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Of course, Steffy isn’t wrong because that is exactly what Hope did.

As Steffy told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), it is not for Hope or Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to decide who Douglas belongs with. Douglas has a family who is also looking out for him. Hope and Brooke decided by themselves that Thomas was not a good father. They had no business in deciding what was in the little boy’s best interest.

Now, Hope is legally Douglas’ guardian and there is nothing anybody can do about it. Steffy may point out that Hope just got Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) back, yet she still found time to pursue another child that was not even her own.

Hope Hid Thomas’ “Death”

Steffy is also mad because her brother told her about Hope’s most recent actions. Hope hid the fact that she thought that she had killed Thomas. While everyone was searching and wondering where the designer was, Hope believed that she had accidentally thrown him into a pool of acid.

Hope went straight to her mother and told her what happened. Although Hope had wanted to tell Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth, Brooke had advised her against it. Brooke didn’t see the need to inform anyone that Thomas was “dead” because no evidence would be found.

Steffy was sickened at the thought of Hope and Brooke hiding such an evil secret. Of course, she will remind Hope that she is not as good as she wants everyone to believe. Hope only wants to tell the truth when it suits her. When Hope’s back was against the wall, she thought only of herself.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Hope won’t let Steffy just blast her. She will have a few choice words of her own and a battle will ensue. In fact, in a couple of weeks, Steffy and Hope will face off in a fashion show competition.