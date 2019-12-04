Kaia Gerber Confuses Fans With Sexy Topless Photo & Many Believe It Is Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber, daughter of world-famous supermodel Cindy Crawford, caused a great deal of confusion on her Instagram page when she shared a photo that seemed to show her sitting topless in bed about to eat breakfast. Many of her fans were convinced that the snap was a throwback picture of her mother.

The photo was grainy, which meant it could have easily been an old shot of her mom. Kaia’s update showed someone — either her or her mother — in a hotel room. She sat in the middle of a bed under white sheets with a book in her lap and a breakfast tray in front of her. Colorful curtains were pulled back over a window, and a vanity could be seen in the background.

The photo captured the beauty from a side angle — another reason why it was hard to tell who was in the photo. The model held sheets up to her chest with one hand to cover her breasts. She was leaning toward the tray, which had a variety of items on it, including a ceramic coffee pot and cup, an apple and a delicious-looking pastry, which she was picking up with her hand. Her bare back and shoulders could be seen as light streamed in from the window behind her.

The stunner was fresh-faced and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. She wore her hair pulled back and piled on top of her head. The photo captured her as she looked at the pastry while she lifted it off of the tray, with a somewhat serious expression on her face. With her lips parted slightly, she looked remarkably like her mother.

In the caption, she mentioned waking up in the City of Light.

Fans thought whomever was in the photo looked gorgeous, and many followers were convinced that the snap was a throwback of Cindy, causing a great deal of confusion in the comments section.

“omg thought this was your mom,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“Thought this was Cindy at first glance,” a second fan.

“This is Cindy. For sure,” wrote a third follower.

“Cindy!!! No doubt!” a fourth fan chimed in.

It’s easy to see why people would be confused by the image, as Kaia looks like her mother in many ways. She recently shared a photo of her and her mother standing side-by-side, and their resemblance is definitely noticeable. In addition, some of Cindy’s throwback photos look similar to Kaia.