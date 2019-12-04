Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage In Tight White Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a revealing white dress. The picture captured an exciting moment for the beauty — as she stated in the caption of the post, it was the first picture she took in her new house.

In the snap, Tarsha was sitting on a large white island with a top crafted from what appears to be marble or a type of stone resembling marble. A bit of the house was visible behind her, and her followers could spot a luxurious-looking patio, as well as high sloped ceilings that made the space seem even larger. Not much was visible beyond a snippet of the kitchen and balcony, but perhaps the beauty will share more of her new space in some of her upcoming Instagram updates.

Tarsha rocked a tight white dress that flaunted her curves to perfection. The dress was a strapless style, and it dipped low in the middle to show off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The dress was crafted from a ruched material that clung to her curves, showing off her hourglass physique. Though Tarsha has rocked countless mini dresses, this particular dress appeared to be knee-length, showing off just a hint of her toned legs. The white shade of the dress popped against her bronzed skin, and she looked incredible in the ensemble.

Tarsha’s hair cascaded down in gentle curls, and she slicked a pink gloss over her lips. Her makeup was done in neutral tones that accentuated her natural beauty, and she had a huge smile on her face in the picture.

She made sure to fill her followers in on where the dress was from as well, in case they wanted to buy their own. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the celebratory post, and it racked up over 9,500 likes within just two hours. Her followers filled the comment section with well wishes and praise for her beauty.

“You are so sexy and beautiful,” one follower said, followed by a string of emoji including heart eye emoji and lips.

“Congratulations on your new house,” another follower added.

“The place looks great. Good luck,” another said.

One fan commented “Aww you look so happy too beautiful.”

The look Tarsha rocked in this picture is a lot more dressed up than her previous Instagram update. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia shared a snap taken in her car in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and a barely-buttoned black top. Whether she’s wearing jeans or a cocktail dress, Tarsha looks stunning and her fans can’t get enough of her.