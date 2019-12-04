Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Fit Physique In Colorful Bikini & Light Blue Wig

Gabby Allen shared a new photo to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her slamming fit physique in a bikini, while also rocking a playful wig. Needless to say, Allen’s 1.1 million fans went crazy for her new look in the comments section.

On Tuesday, December 3, the British fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a selfie embracing her yogi mermaid side. In the shot, Allen can be seen sitting on the floor in front of a full-length mirror with her legs crossed in what is called an easy pose in yoga.

Allen — who is also known for being on the popular British reality TV show Love Island— rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasts an abstract print in shades of bright red, purple blue and light yellow. The bikini top isn’t fully visible in the shot, but a peek of it comes through on her right side, indicating that it is a triangle top with thin straps.

Allen teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thick straps that tie up on the sides. The bottoms are feature gold details on either side with a red stone. The suit sits low in Allen’s frame, leaving her insanely taut abs and obliques on display.

As the tag Allen added to her photo indicates, her swimsuit is from BikiniKinini Swimwear, a U.K.-based brand of premium swimwear.

Allen completed her look with a light blue wig with slightly green and lavender undertones. The wig is parted in the middle as its long waves cascade over Allen’s shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest and stomach. According to the tag and caption paired with the post, the wig is the work of Antidote London.

Allen’s face is hidden in the shot, since she is holding a large Canon camera right in front of her to capture the mirror selfie.

The post proved to be a hit with her followers. In under a day of going live, the photo garnered more than 20,800 likes and upwards of 80 comments, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to praise Allen’s beauty, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Lil mermaid,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“You are amazing,” said another fan.

“That hairrr,” a third user chimed in, adding a series of heart eyes emoji after the comment.