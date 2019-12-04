Lorena Rae Sizzles In A Red Bikini Alongside Swimsuit-Clad Devon Windsor

The Victoria's Secret models stripped down at the beach for a red-hot snap.

Lorena Rae and Devon Windsor teamed up once again to model pieces from the latter’s new swimwear line. In a hot new photo posted to Instagram by Devon herself this week, the two stunning Victoria’s Secret models could be seen as they posed up a storm after slipping into their swimwear to show off a brand-new color option, which will be available just in time for the holidays.

The gorgeous photo, which newlywed Devon showed off to her 1.8 million followers on December 3, showed the twosome as they joined forces for a recent professional photo shoot at the beach.

Lorena flashed a whole lot of skin as she lay on her back on the sand, which had been rippled by a high tide. The 25-year-old German beauty slipped into a bandeau-style, strapless bikini top, which she paired with long strips of the same material that stretched from her hands all the way up to her toned biceps.

She also rocked a pair of pretty skimpy bikini bottoms in the same red color and embossed floral print. Her tiny bottoms were high cut to show off even more of her long legs and featured a thick band that stretched across her hips and sat just below her bellybutton.

Lorena, who walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, had her brunette hair down as she spread out on the sand and accessorized with dangling earrings and a shell choker around her neck.

As for Devon, she rocked the same red embossed print but in a pretty revealing one-piece.

The beauty’s swimwear look was made up of a strapless swimsuit that was seriously high cut at the hips. It featured a strip of material, which was similar to Lorena’s, across her hips to create the illusion of a sexy cutout to show off even more skin.

The gorgeous 25-year-old had her blond hair pulled up away from her face in a bun and also rocked a patterned headscarf on her head.

Both beauties showed off their impressive tans during their beach shoot, while Devon revealed the special reason the two matched in their swimwear in the caption.

The star — who recently strutted around in a skimpy swimsuit for a video shot during her honeymoon — confirmed that the photo was to promote her swim brand, Devon Windsor Swim, launching the new red color and pattern for the holidays. She described it as being a “limited edition color” that will be made available on December 6.

Devon Windsor Swim confirmed the news a day earlier on the brand’s official account.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the line shared another sizzling shot of the duo in the color during another shoot.

In that photo, Devon was the one sporting a bikini as she stripped down to a slinky, strapless bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. As for Lorena, she stunned in a swimsuit with cutouts on the torso.