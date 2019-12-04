‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Winner Jordan Fisher To Star In ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ On Broadway

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 mirrorball winner Jordan Fisher will step into the lead role of Evan Hansen in the blockbuster play Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. This move will reunite Jordan with Dear Evan Hansen‘s director Michael Greif, who also directed the actor in the Fox musical adaptation of the smash Broadway play Rent.

People Magazine reported that Grief said of the actor, “Jordan’s a remarkably talented, transformational actor, and a great musician. I thought he was spectacular in Rent: Live, and I know he’ll be a thrilling Evan.”

This will be Jordan’s second time treading the boards. He previously portrayed John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Hamilton in 2016. He also played Mark Cohen, a filmmaker who creates a documentary of the 1989-1990 year that is portrayed in the musical Rent, the musical which was adapted by the Fox network for Rent Live in 2018.

“Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion,” said Jordan about the role in a statement to Playbill.

“I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box Theater to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company,” he continued.

Fans were thrilled at the news and shared their good wishes for Jordan’s latest project on Twitter.

I just need y’all to know the moments in @DearEvanHansen that I can’t freaking wait to ACTUALLY do NOT in my shower but on the actual BROADWAY STAGE. A thread. — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) December 4, 2019

“I might have to be revived after hearing you do ‘Waving Through a Window’ for the first time,” said one fan of the titular song of the show.

Another admirer of the actor said that they are so happy Jordan is thrilled with the role and revealed they are excited to see him “shine.”

Dear Evan Hansen is the story of a high schooler with a social anxiety disorder who is desperate to make a connection with his peers.

After a classmate named Conner Murphy commits suicide, Evan fabricates a close relationship with him in a misguided attempt to comfort the boy’s grieving family. This leads into a spiral of lies that boosts Evan’s popularity but puts him at a crossroads of whether or not to reveal his deceit or keep it to himself.

Jordan is the fifth actor to wear Evan’s iconic blue-striped polo shirt. He follows in the footsteps of Tony-winning actor Ben Platt, who originated the role of Evan, Noah Galvin, Taylor Trensch and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Jordan will be playing the lead role for four months, beginning January 28, 2020.