Anastasiya Kvitko Tugs At Her Lacy White Bra, Flaunting Massive Cleavage In The Process

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko just wowed fans with yet another steamy picture — this time wearing a lace white bra and miniskirt. The photo was yet another post where the brunette beauty modeled clothing from Fashion Nova, with which she has a contract.

The bra was white and featured a mixture of satin and lace fabric. It was an underwire balconette style which ably flattered her immense cleavage. Lace covered the cups, and was sheer enough to offer a glimpse of the stunner’s ample assets. A satin band wrapped around her rib cage, and was the piece connecting the two cups.

Thin spaghetti straps offered support for the bra, and Anastasiya playfully tugged at them in a way that surely made fans go wild.

Sure to flaunt her incredibly taut midriff, the buxom brunette then paired the bra with a tight white mini-skirt. The fabric was made from the same satin as seen in the bra, adding continuity to the ensemble. The cut was a high-waisted one, cinching at the slimmest part of Anastasiya’s torso to showcase the hourglass figure that earned her the name the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

The skirt struggled to fit over the incredible curve of her hips, and was short enough to end at the top of her thigh, a sliver of which is visible at the bottom of the frame. Moreover, more of toned and tanned leg is visible in a mirror strategically placed behind the Miami-based beauty. The mirror also was sure to show off Anastasiya’s famously peachy posterior.

The bombshell kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing only with some stacked bracelets. Her hair was styled straight, sleek, and parted in the center. For makeup, Anastasiya had strong brows, liquid liner with the slightest cat-eye, and a light mocha eyeshadow. She wore a hint of blush and a clear gloss on her lips.

The post earned around 99,000 likes and just shy of 1,400 comments.

“Such a BABE,” one awestruck fan raved, with the heart-eye emoji.

“A stunning beauty,” added a second, along with a pink heart.

“Best pic I have seen from you in a while. You have it all baby,” proclaimed a third, adding a kissing face emoji.

“You are my dream girl,” gushed a fourth, along with a flower, crown, red lips, and pink heart emoji.

