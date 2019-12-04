Britney Spears Turns 38 In A Tiny String Bikini In Miami

Britney showed some skin by the pool in Miami as she celebrated her 38th birthday.

Britney Spears celebrated turning 38-years-old in a tiny bikini during a sunny birthday trip to Miami. The pop superstar was spotted by the paparazzi as she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime in the Sunshine State with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The “Slumber Party” singer flashed a whole lot of skin in her skimpy swimwear, soaking up the sun as she relaxed by the swimming pool at her hotel.

In candid new paparazzi snaps, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, Britney could be seen as she slipped into a tiny purple bikini ahead of her special day on December 2.

The gorgeous singer stunned in a spotty purple-and-white triangle bikini top with thin matching strings that she tied in a bow behind her neck. The strings also stretched across her chest and around her back.

She paired the triangle top with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms made up of the same purple print. They also featured thin strings with turquoise ties that stretched across both of her hips as well as red and blue beads dangling on the ends of the bows.

Britney — who also stripped down to a blue string bikini during a vacation in Hawaii earlier this year — had her long, blond hair tied up away from her face in a messy ponytail and kept her eyes well shielded from the beating down Florida sun as she rocked a pair of dark sunglasses.

She kept her accessories to a minimum as she flashed a whole lot of skin, letting her bikini do all the talking. The fit and toned mom of two rocked a thin necklace around her neck alongside a barely-there bangle on her left arm.

Britney also appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum as she hung out by the pool. She looked happy and healthy and showed off her undeniable natural beauty and blemish-free skin.

The star was spotted chatting it up with Sam as they enjoyed some quality time together in the tropical vacation destination. The dancer and model, who Britney met back in 2016 when he appeared in her “Slumber Party” music video, kept things a little more covered himself by rocking a black polo shirt and shorts.

Britney was also photographed as she got a soaking wet by taking a dip in the hotel pool. In those snaps, she floated around in the water and played around with a white foam lilo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star took to social media earlier this week to show fans how she celebrated her big day in the sunshine.

In a video shared to her Instagram account, she shared glimpses from her romantic trip with Sam. The montage upload showed a brief look at a trip to the beach and also included clips of them bowling up a storm and ice skating together.

She also shared a look at her birthday cake, which was decorated with different photos of her through the years.