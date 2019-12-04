Jessica Simpson Glows In All-Natural Christmas Tree Photo With Best Friend CaCee Cobb

The BFFs pose for a gorgeous pic as they celebrate a birthday and a long friendship.

Jessica Simpson posed for a gorgeous photo with her best friend. The singer, fashion designer, and author posted an Instagram photo in honor of her best friend CaCee Cobb’s 42nd birthday. While Jessica captioned the pic by noting that her bestie keeps getting “hotter,” fans also noticed how gorgeous and glowing the mom of three looks these days.

In the photo, Jessica and CaCee are posing in front of a large Christmas tree. The tree is adorned with mostly white and silver ornaments and provided a festive backdrop for the BFFs’ photoshoot. The blond beauties are both dressed casually and have an all-natural look as they stand arm-in-arm in front of the tree.

Jessica is wearing one of her signature tracksuits, and her face is glowing as she smiles for the camera alongside her “forever” best friend.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to marvel about the beautiful besties and their long friendship, which played out for the cameras on Jessica and her ex-husband Nick Lachey’s MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, more than a decade ago.

“I loved the two of you WAY back on your TV show!! Nothing better than best friends! Thanks for sharing your happiness!” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“Beautiful picture of two, natural pretty women!!!!” another wrote.

“Wow! CaCee looks beautiful and so do you!” another told Jessica. “Love seeing you healthy and confident!”

“Neither [Jessica Simpson] nor [CaCee Cobb] have aged since their reality TV days,” another fan wrote. “Can we all take a min to applaud both for not f***ing up their faces. Apparently a feat in today’s world.”

Jessica’s birthday tribute to CaCee comes five months after her bestie feted her on Instagram with a throwback pic of the two of them as the singer turned 39.

“Happy Birthday [Jessica Simpson]” CaCee captioned a selfie of the blond besties. “For your birthday I will frame this photo for you since we will never look like this again. #2004.”

CaCee, who previously posed for pics with Jessica at her baby shower earlier this year, has been both a best friend and assistant to Jessica. In addition to her cameos on Newlyweds, CaCee and celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves teamed up with Jessica for the series The Price of Beauty. The 2010 documentary featured the trio traveling to seven different nations to see what lengths women will go to in the name of beauty.

Based on Jessica and CaCee’s most recent photo together, it looks like their biggest beauty takeaway is “less is more.”