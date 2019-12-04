Kelly Ripa Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Her Christmas Tree To Instagram: ‘I Present The Lady’

Kelly Ripa shared a breathtaking photo of her massive Christmas tree to Instagram, and she introduced the stunning holiday decoration with an introductory caption followed by two trees, snowflakes, two snowmen, and two Santa emoji.

The impressive tree appears to dwarf over the room where it was placed, which overlooks the street Kelly lives on with her husband Mark Consuelos and their family. The couple lives in a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which they purchased in 2013 for $27 million, reported Closer Weekly.

Kelly and Mark decorated the massive green tree with plenty of ornaments, filling every inch of the space on the tree. The bottom of the tree was accented with a simple gold skirt to match the large and sparkling gold star affixed at the top.

Two accent chairs faced the fir. Behind it, a set of floor-to-ceiling draperies was pulled away from the windows, allowing the television star’s followers a chance to see the couple’s small balcony decorated with bushes and an ornate iron fence.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star’s 2.6 million Instagram followers were amazed at the holiday decoration and told Kelly so in the comments section of the photograph below.

“Well… that is an absolute delight. Beautiful!” said a fan of the talk show host and television personality.

A longtime admirer praised not only the tree but Kelly as well by stating, “Happy holidays and Merry Christmas to you and your family Kelly Ripa,” followed by a heart emoji. “I’ve been a fan since the beginning of your All My Children days and watch you every morning. Celebrated when you landed the Live job, which you are amazing at!!! I don’t comment on social media very often, but I hope this finds you and yours with the warmth and love of the season.”

When yet another follower commented that this year’s tree was thinner than the one she and her husband purchased last year, Kelly jokingly responded, “guys, she’s sensitive!”

Also penning their sentiments were some of Kelly’s famous friends, which included actresses Faith Ford and Jessica Capshaw, restaurateur Bruce Bozzi and fitness instructor Anna Kaiser.

This post comes on the heels of yet another stunning photo Kelly uploaded to Instagram of her family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pictured in the above post were son Michael, who has moved out of the family home and now shares an apartment with friends in Brooklyn, New York; daughter Lola, who lives at a dorm at New York University; and son Joaquin, who still resides at home with Kelly and Mark.