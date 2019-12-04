WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Remains A Huge Fan Of ‘Love Triangle’ Storyline On ‘Raw’

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the polarizing “love triangle” storyline involving real-life married couple Rusev and Lana and Bobby Lashley pushed forward, with the latter two wrestlers getting arrested by police despite how the “Bulgarian Brute” violated the terms of his restraining order. While this segment again received a lot of criticism from fans, a new report suggests that WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon loved how things went down and still thinks very highly of the angle in general.

Citing internal sources, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co wrote that McMahon supposedly was a big fan of the latest twists in the love triangle storyline, having approved the arrest segment “days ago” and only made a few changes to its script ahead of this week’s Raw.

“Vince loves everything about this story,” one of Davis’ sources was quoted as saying. “The numbers are above average for these segments so they will do them until people stop caring.”

Interestingly, Davis noted that per his sources, McMahon has compared the love triangle storyline to a “car wreck,” in the sense that people might not like it but will keep on watching it nonetheless. Much like a previous report had suggested, the angle’s viewership numbers and other related metrics appear to be another selling point for the WWE boss.

I just beat the devil out of Bob Lashley! pic.twitter.com/xO1AFGYDwK — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 2, 2019

Loading...

As for the negative reactions Lana has been receiving from audiences, McMahon reportedly sees them as an example of good heel heat, as opposed to the “go away heat” certain wrestlers receive from fans who don’t enjoy how they are being presented.

Although a report from Pop Culture quoted a number of WWE fans who still feel very strongly against Lana, Rusev, and Lashley’s ongoing storyline, McMahon appears determined to keep the storyline going for as long as possible. Per WrestlingNews.co, Rusev is expected to face Lashley at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view on December 15, though that might not be the blow-off match just yet. As further explained by the outlet, the angle is rumored to continue beyond TLC, though it’s not clear for how much longer.

Prior to the above developments, The Inquisitr reported that Kevin Owens got himself involved in the love triangle storyline during Sunday’s Starrcade pay-per-view, albeit mainly to insult the villainous Lana and Lashley. This led to two matches between Owens and Lashley, with the match at Starrcade not even getting underway due to Rusev’s interference and the bout on this week’s Raw ending in a disqualification.