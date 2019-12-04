‘Vikings’ Season 6 Theory: Hvitserk Will Kill Lagertha

Hvitserk believes that he is an instrument of the gods in Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In History Channel’s Vikings, there has been a prophecy that has been hanging over the head of everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). The Seer (John Kavanagh) once told her that she would die at the hand of a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Since then, fans have been trying to work out which son will be the one who brings down the mighty shieldmaiden. However, according to the Daily Express, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) could be the one to finally kill Lagertha.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) is the son of Ragnar that has most recently been most actively seeking to destroy Lagertha. Considering she killed his mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), this makes sense. However, in a recent clip for Season 6 of Vikings, Hvitserk says something that could implement himself in Lagertha’s demise, per the Daily Express.

In the aforementioned teaser, Hvitserk is shown speaking to his brother, Ubbe (Patrick Jordan Smith).

“Don’t you see, Ubbe?” he says.

“I was an instrument of the Gods, it was my fate, it was me.”

Ubbe appears to be visibly distressed regarding Hvitserk’s words before the shot pans out and appears to show the latter being burned alive at the stake. Potentially, this could be his fate if he had managed to kill Lagertha. As yet, it is unclear as to why Hvitserk would kill the shieldmaiden as he seems far more intent on discovering where his brother, Ivar, is moving forward into the final season of Vikings. However, with 20 episodes set to unfold, the potential is always there that Hvitserk could make Lagertha his primary objective.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

As Metro points out, many fans were horrified to discover that this might be the death scene for this character in Season 6. With Hvitserk being tied to the stake, it certainly seems likely the character will perish. Other shots from this scene have also previously featured in teaser videos, further cementing the notion that this character will die. However, until Season 6 premieres on Wednesday night, viewers will have to continue to develop theories regarding his upcoming storyline and fate.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.