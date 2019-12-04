Travis Scott Poses Shirtless On Instagram, Shows Off Ripped Body

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper flaunted his six-pack.

Travis Scott just posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram, showing off his six-pack. In the image, the rapper did his trademark pose of looking down to the side and partially covering his face with his arm. He appeared to be in a bathroom, based on the small, tabletop vanity mirror behind him and the white towel hanging on the rack.

But the bathroom was just background noise compared to the rapper’s ripped body. The muscular musician flaunted his bulked-up triceps, biceps, and truly impressive abs. He wore a huge gold chain with a circular pendant hanging from it. His hallmark braids were pulled back behind his head.

He bent one elbow over his face, his hand positioned in a “rock” hand gesture, with his pointer and pinky finger sticking out. Travis closed his eyes in the picture, letting his body do the talking. In the center of his chest, he sported a giant bird tattoo. Below the ink, of course, he flaunted his rock-hard abs, giving fans just a glimpse at his upper six-pack, as the photo cuts off right above his navel.

Travis’ 22.4 million Instagram followers undoubtedly loved the image, as it received close to 2 million likes at press time and garnered almost 12,000 comments.

One fan called him “dad,” followed by two red heart emoji. This seemed to be a common compliment, as several other followers referred to him as such in the comments section.

“fckin legend,” another user wrote.

Of course, this is just the latest time fans have seen Travis sans shirt. He performed at the Super Bowl shirtless; his Instagram profile photo is him shirtless as well.

In other Travis news, things seem to be going well with ex Kylie Jenner. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two reportedly still care for each other very much, though they are not back together yet. There are often stories of the two hanging out, though it is usually with their daughter, Stormi, whom the former couple made sure is their top priority.

In fact, Travis and Kylie recently spent Thanksgiving together — along with Kylie’s family — in Palm Springs, California. One night at the casino, the two were reportedly getting flirty with each other, whispering in each other’s ears, and they seemed to have a good time together.

While Kylie is rumored to be dating Drake, they are reportedly taking things casually for the sake of baby Stormi, as well as her co-parenting relationship with Travis.