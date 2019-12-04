‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar Meeting Prince Oleg Will Be Like A Mirror On Ivar’s Past Behavior

Ivar the Boneless will get to reflect on his past behavior in Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings saw the spectacular rise and fall of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). From taking hold of Kattegat and becoming the ruler there, to then being forced to flee on account of his half-brother’s attack and reclamation of the thriving Viking town, Ivar has run the gamut of emotions. However, in Season 6, he will get to reflect back on some of his horrible behavior after witnessing a character more brutal than himself, according to FanFest.

When Ivar was at the height of his reign in Kattegat, he was also recognized for his brutality. Among other things, he had the girlfriend of his brother killed after it was discovered that she was working against him. He then went on to strangle his own wife to death after she assisted Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in defeating him.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, in Season 6 of Vikings, Ivar will meet Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). He will see himself reflected in Oleg, who is also described as a brutal man, according to Andersen.

“It’s a mirror of him being himself, and that is what season 6 is all about, and that’s what we needed for Ivar,” Andersen told FanFest.

“Because if he’s been so horrible, we need to bring him back. We need people to love him again, and how do you do that? Well, you do that by making a person reflect on themselves and look in.”

Over the course of the final season of Vikings, Ivar will get to turn inward and reflect on his own behavior after witnessing Oleg’s brutal control on those around him.

“He’s in a vulnerable position as well,” Andersen said. “He has no power, and his life is in the hands of another guy, and he’s never been in this situation before.”

While this inward reflection will be a way for the audience to see another side of Ivar, Andersen also believes that, even though his character is stuck in a new place, he will also be assessing the situation and trying to work out how to get back to Kattegat. It’s possible he could even be trying to work out how to reclaim the town for himself, should he ever return. However, whether he does or not remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in on Wednesday night in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.