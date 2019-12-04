Lili Reinhart Looks Dreamy In Glamorous Photos From The Gotham Awards

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart looks incredible in her latest Instagram updates showing off her look from the Gotham Awards last night.

Reinhart was in attendance to celebrate nominations for her film Hustlers, which was nominated for Best Feature.

The blond bombshell shared a couple of photographs from her night out on her Instagram on Tuesday evening. She looked extra chic in her glitzy gown and curly updo. Reinhart is gilded in silver and shown walking the carpet at the awards ceremony.

The actress looks like she’s part of a winter wonderland in the full-length photo of her, which comes complete with a few real snowflakes.

“Snowflakes in all my pictures from here on out please,” the stunner wrote in one of her photo captions.

Reinhart gave a shoutout to her entire team for helping her assemble the glamorous look. Hairstylist Dave Stanwell is responsible for her gorgeous updo.

She also credits Tiffany & Co. for her jewelry, including the diamond studs adorning her earlobes. Reinhart tagged Miu Miu as well. They likely supplied her black dress and matching shoes.

Her latest photo shows the actress wearing a suave black coat over her short evening gown. The second picture shows Reinhart looking like a model on the black carpet, peering over her shoulder in a heartstopping pose. Her back and shoulders are on display, thanks to the strappy nature of her ensemble.

Despite the wintry weather, Reinhart is all smiles. She’s also flaunting her statuesque legs and even a little cleavage in her recent update.

Due to her ever-increasing star power, Reinhart has quite a large Instagram following, with more than 21.5 fans continually checking for new updates from the star.

“[Y]ou are stunninggg stoppp!!!” exclaimed one of Reinhart’s many admirers.

“WHY ARE YOU SO PRETTY,” shouted a second fan.

“Hottest woman in the world,” gushed a third user.

Loading...

Reinhart’s Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch also stopped by to offer some complimentary emoji to the actress.

Many of Reinhart’s fans filed into her comments section to let her know how proud they are of the stunning beauty. Some even made some coy remarks about Cole Sprouse — Reinhart’s actor boyfriend — being a very lucky man indeed.

“I’m so proud of you,” said another person.

Reinhart is having a fantastic year between starring in the fourth season of The CW’s popular teen drama, Riverdale, her cameo appearance in Charlie’s Angels, and her role in the Jennifer Lopez-led film, Hustlers.