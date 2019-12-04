Pamela Anderson Goes Topless In Sultry New Instagram Photo

The iconic blond bombshell posted a hot new photo for the world to see.

Pamela Anderson‘s latest Instagram snap featured the former Playboy model in nothing but a statement necklace and a sun hat. The photo was taken from the waist up, where the actress appears to be completely topless, the diamonds from her necklace falling into her décolletage.

The black-and-white image — a staple on her Instagram feed — showed the model staring seductively at the camera, flashing some serious bedroom eyes. Her head was tilted to the side, with a sun straw hat covering most of her forehead.

Pamela’s iconic platinum blond hair tumbled down her shoulders, perfectly covering her cleavage as her wispy bangs seductively fell over her left eye. Her eyebrows were thin and arched, her alluring faux lashes fanning out and delivering a major smoky eye. Her pout was lightly lined and filled in, while her arms fell to her sides, slightly pushing against the rest of her body.

The former Baywatch star’s 920,000 followers quickly complimented her in the comments section, filling it up with hearts and other sweet emoji.

“Pamela your [sic] such a Queen and an inspiration to me!!” one fan wrote.

“You are simply stunning,” another commented.

“Looking sensational as ever such a lovely picture hottest lady on the planet,” said another user.

Pamela opened up to W Magazine about her thoughts on using Instagram, explaining that there needs to be some mystery involved in images and that instead of using the platform personally, she tries to utilize it to share her activism and shout out her beliefs and causes.

“I look at Instagram stories and think, ‘I really don’t know all of this about you. I don’t want to know what you are eating, or what you are doing, or where you are going,'” she said.

“… I try to be enough involved where I can use it to my advantage when it comes to causes that I believe in, but try not get too personal…. I’m not taking pictures of myself in the mirror in different outfits. I do not get those.”

Still, Pamela does post a fair amount of sultry shots. Just last week, she shared a topless photo of herself on the beach, and recently Instagrammed a picture of herself in a super low-cut, silk nightie.

She also frequently shares her love of animals, often posting pictures of wild horses. The actress has also shared photos of chimpanzees, orcas, and giraffes, marveling at their natural beauty and expressing a desire to protect the wild animals.