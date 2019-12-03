Olivia Culpo Rocks Tight Leather Pants & Matching Blazer: ‘Making A List, Checking It Twice’

Olivia Culpo looked smoking-hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow her on Instagram know, the brunette model regularly floods her Instagram account with fashion-forward photos, as well as photos and videos from her modeling career as well. In the most recent photo that was posted for her followers, the beauty looked nothing short of picture-perfect during a shopping outing.

In the caption of the image, Culpo quoted a few lines from a popular Christmas song, noting that she’s promoting jewelry giant Tiffany & Co. The photo shows the stunner coming out of a store with a powder blue bag in her hand and a slight smile on her face. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight, in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model stunned in an all-yellow outfit that included a turtleneck, oversized blazer, and tight yellow pants. Culpo accessorized the look with a number of gold bracelets on her wrist and a yellow clutch in her hand. She also rocked a pair of sky-high yellow pumps to complete the ensemble.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her followers so far with over 40,000 likes, in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some of the beauty’s fans commented on the photo to let Culpo know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer outfit. A few other fans dropped a line to let her know that they also love to shop at Tiffany’s while some others had no words for the gorgeous new shot and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Very very very beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan commented on the post, adding a series of heart emoji.

“This is the cutest promotional post I’ve seen I’m a WHILLLLLE,” another social media user gushed.

“Baby you look fantastic. You are definitely on my Christmas list,” a third follower raved.

“Truly a perfectly stunning woman,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Culpo sizzled in another hot outfit in Bali. In that particular shot, the model struck a number of different poses on the beach that time while rocking a small black one-piece while shooting for the wildly popular Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. That video was posted on the SI page and earned the model close to 10,000 likes.