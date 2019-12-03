‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Theo Makes A Shocking Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 4 bring a significant surprise for Summer, and it’s not a good one. Plus, Elena worries about Devon while Billy lies to Victoria.

Summer (Hunter King) considers her future with Theo (Tyler Johnson), according to SheKnows Soaps. He is finally ready to put down some roots in Genoa City, and Summer gets taken by surprise when Theo reveals that he plans to move out of his hotel room. It seems that Theo actually wants his own closet and someplace to live that doesn’t have maid service and room service. When Summer doesn’t react well to the possibility of living together, Theo doesn’t like it.

Summer and Theo started as something that was no strings, but slowly Theo seems to have attached some strings to his feelings about Summer. As for Summer, she might not have the same type of feelings. In fact, no matter how much she doesn’t want to admit it, Summer seems to still have feelings for her ex-husband Kyle (Michael Mealor). Theo isn’t blind, and he can see that. Before the day ends, Theo ends up shocking Summer with his next big move.

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon’s (Bryton James) relationship faces a test. Elena’s made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t like Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). She hates that Amanda reminds Devon so much of Hilary since Amanda looks just like Devon’s late wife. Plus, Elena is worried because Devon is working so hard, and the stress takes its toll. Sadly, the thing that seems to suffer because of it isn’t Devon’s work. Instead, Devon is neglecting Elena. She tries to get Devon to take some time off work after he has a rough night, but he refuses, which leaves Elena even more upset about everything. The fact that Amanda seems to have plans to stick around Genoa City isn’t helping Elena calm down any.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) hides a secret from Victoria (Amelia Heinle). For no reason at all, Billy neglects to let Victoria know that he accidentally bumped into Amanda during the storm. Plus, Billy also doesn’t let his partner know that he’s been feeling unusual lately. The last time that happened to Billy, he had a personality break, and it seems that something like that might be building again for the younger Abbott brother. Billy is undoubtedly struggling right now after quitting Jabot, and he already confessed to Amanda that he doesn’t even know what makes him happy. It looks like Billy needs to get to the bottom of this quickly before it becomes something huge.