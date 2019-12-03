Vicki Gunvalson Reacts To Rumors Of A Full-Time Return To ‘RHOC’ On Instagram After Threatening To Quit

Gunvalson is not returning to 'RHOC' in a part-time role.

Vicki Gunvalson has made it clear that she is not willing to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15 in a part-time role but a full-time position has yet to be guaranteed to the longest-running cast member of the series.

After threatening to quit the Bravo TV reality series if she is not brought back to the cast in a full-time role, Gunvalson was confronted on Instagram by a fan who mentioned the possibility of Gunvalson reprising her “housewife” position on the show with a couple of emoji.

“Vicki, rumors about you returning as a full cast member next season have me sooo excited! Hope you come back,” a fan wrote to Gunvalson in the comments section of a photo of her and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, attending the BravoCon fan convention in New York City last month.

In response, Gunvalson posted a shrugging emoji and a pink hearts emoji.

Earlier this year, as production began on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke, rumors began swirling which suggested Gunvalson, who started filming weeks after her co-stars, would not be featured on Season 14 in a full-time role. Then, in July, when the trailer for Season 14 was released, Bravo TV confirmed her reduced status on their series.

As fans of the show well know, Gunvalson had been featured in a full-time position throughout the first 13 seasons of the series.

As The Inquisitr reported in November, Gunvalson confirmed that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County in a “friend” role while attending BravoCon with her co-stars, including longtime friends Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

“I’m never coming back reduced again,” Gunvalson said during a panel event, via OK! Magazine.

“I have very much love for my franchise — a love for what I’ve created [and] a lot of love for my cast, we’ve been through hell and back. But truthfully, it’s our reality,” she explained. “It’s what my life has gone through for the last 14 years. And it’s been some bumpiness.”

While Gunvalson and Lodge became engaged in April, in the midst of production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, the couple chose to keep their engagement away from the cameras. When it comes to their upcoming wedding, Lodge apparently isn’t too keen on allowing Bravo TV to capture the event for their show, which may be affecting Gunvalson’s full-time status.