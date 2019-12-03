Rita Ora Wears Eye-Catching Black-And-White Leather Swirl Dress At The Fashion Awards

Rita Ora was one of the many celebrities that turned up to the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K. last night and wore a bold number.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker turned up at the ceremony in a black-and-white dress with a swirly design all over. The garment was made of leather and was incredibly eye-catching. The strapless gown to the floor and was paired with white stilettos. Ora rocked a choker around her neck and three quarter length sleeves that had the same design as the dress.

Rita accessorized herself with small studded earrings but left her chest bare with no necklaces.

However, the “Shine Ya Light” songstress didn’t stop there. She made some daring choices for her eye makeup and applied dramatic blue zig-zags which gave the look a futuristic element to it.

Rita is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for a short and slicked back wet style.

On Instagram, she attached four photos from the event which showcased the “Only Want You” entertainer from different angles.

In the first, Ora shared a close-up of her face which displayed the sparkly details of her eye makeup and tattoos on her back. The second saw Rita in a full-length shot where she posed over-the-shoulder in front of a backdrop of green leaves. She looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth open expression and placed her arms in front of her.

In the third and fourth images, Ora continued to own herself on the red carpet and gave photographers shots of herself to show off the details of the outfit.

For her caption, she stated that made the “dream of a dress” with designer 16ARLINGTON who is from London. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper congratulated all the winners on the night and hinted that she will return to the ceremony the follow year.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 160,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 15.6 million followers.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“Omg the eye makeup is giving me Euphoria vibes! I love it!!!” another shared.

“THAT WAS A SERVE,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Wow, you looked stunning. I love this dress,” a fourth follower commented adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Other high-profile names that attended the event included Rihanna who won the Urban Luxe Award for her brand Fenty, Janet Jackson who honored her on the night, Julia Roberts, and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, to name a few.