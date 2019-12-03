‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Explains Why She Said Older People Shouldn’t Have Long Hair

Kelly Dodd disapproved of Shannon Beador's extensions during last week's episode.

Kelly Dodd called out Shannon Beador for her long hairstyle during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and was criticized online for doing so in the days that followed.

After suggesting Beador’s hair extensions made her look old and claiming older people should cut their hair short, Dodd responded to a fan on her Instagram page who wrote a message to Dodd, telling her that women of any age should be able to have hair as long as they please.

“That was a silly statement to make. Just wait til your 50 and your opinion will change on many things!” the fan said, adding that women shouldn’t be judged by their age in the way that Dodd did on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In response, Dodd said that she agreed with the fan and suggested that she only said what she did about Beador’s hair, and about older women with long hair, because she was angry at her co-star.

“I know.. I was just mad at Shannon,” Dodd explained.

Also during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd said that she wasn’t a fan of Gina Kirschenheiter’s super blonde hair and extensions.

Throughout the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd and Beador went head-to-head with one another after forming a bond over their 2017 divorces. While the two women were quite friendly with one another at the time filming began earlier this year, things between them took a turn for the worse during a cast trip to Arizona, where Dodd smacked Beador on the head with a mallet.

Then, weeks later, during a vacation with the cast in Florida, Dodd got physical with Beador yet again as she tugged on her long extensions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador didn’t take too kindly to Dodd’s behavior towards her and opened up about their strained relationship during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the end of October. At the time, Beador said that after Dodd hit her with the mallet, she actually stated that she had wished she hit her harder.

“So yeah, that’s nice. Who says that?” Beador wondered during an New York City.

According to Beador, she doesn’t understand why Dodd does the things she does.

“I think that a lot of people would have a field day trying to figure out how her thought process works,” she joked.