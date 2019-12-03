Miranda Lambert Rocks Baseball Cap & Minimal Makeup In Stunning New Selfie With Pup

Miranda Lambert’s most recent social media share is one of her most casual yet but it’s also one of her most beautiful. As those who follow her on Instagram are well aware, Lambert has a soft spot for animals and she regularly uses her celebrity status to promote animal adoptions and other sorts of animal-related events. In her most recent post to Instagram, Miranda shared not just one but two new photos for her 3.8 million-plus followers.

In the caption of the shot, the beauty told fans that it was Giving Tuesday, confessing that volunteering is one of her favorite ways to give back to animal shelters. The blond beauty appeared to be the mastermind behind the shot, standing next to a beautiful dog, wrapping her arms around him. The singer wore her long locks slicked back in a low ponytail and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup with just a little bit of mascara.

Along with a white-colored tank top and a pair of overalls, Lambert accessorized her look with a navy blue trucker hat that read “music is medicine.” In the second photo in the deck, the singer could be seen smooching a different pup while telling fans that they should sign the pledge to volunteer at their local animal shelter. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention already.

So far, the new share has racked up over 27,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. Some fans were quick to comment on the shot to let Lambert know that she looked amazing while countless others applauded her for giving back to the community and animals in need. A few more took to the post to let the country star know that they would be volunteering themselves.

“I love this so much!” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You rock Miranda! I love how you show off your beauty through deeds and not just constant fashion selfies! You stand heads above the rest, love you so much girl,” another raved.

“I love this! You’re amazing! What is it about us Texas women and the love of fur babies,” questioned a third user.

