‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Rey Surprises Victoria

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 3 brings many unexpected couples together as Genoa City weathers a significant storm. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) got to know each other while Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) apologized to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) thought about the past while Adam (Mark Grossman) tucked in Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) after she fell asleep.

Billy and Amanda made the most of their time together during the blackout. Billy told her about how he feels like he’s playing a role in his own life. Ultimately, Billy admitted that he had no idea what made him happy. However, Billy did share with Amanda that he appreciated their situation during the storm since there weren’t any expectations. Amanda fully commiserated with Billy.

Meanwhile, at Newman Enterprises, Rey updated Victoria about the situation, and then the power went off. It turned out Victoria’s office door kept them locked in, so Rey tried to fix the whole thing, but nothing worked. Eventually, Victoria hit it with a shoe and it popped open. Rey said that Victoria is pretty cool and he randomly apologized for arresting her during the J.T. debacle. Victoria was surprised, but she accepted Rey’s apology.

Once she arrived home, Victoria texted Billy, but right then, he walked in and hugged her.

At Nick’s, Phyllis barged in, wanting to see Chelsea. Nick admitted that Chelsea was at Adam’s and Phyllis was snarky. They talked about how Nick always forgives everybody in Genoa City, except for Phyllis. Then, when the power went out, Nick made Phyllis stay, so they played video games on their phones and talked about the past. Each one of them grudgingly said some nice things about the other one, but both Phyllis and Nick managed to get in some digs too. They were getting along really well, but then the lights came on and Phyllis left.

Finally, Connor (Judah Mackey) told his parents that the monster was in the penthouse. Both Adam and Chelsea worked to calm him down as the storm raged outside. After Connor went to sleep, Chelsea and Adam pondered about all the things that happened to bring them to that place. Chelsea admitted to Adam that he is a better dad to Connor than Victor (Eric Braeden) was to any of his children. Chelsea fell asleep and when the lights came on, Adam just tucked her hair behind her ear and lovingly covered her with a blanket.