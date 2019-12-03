Sharon Osbourne Blasts ‘America’s Got Talent’ Network: ‘NBC Can Kiss My A**!’

'The Talk' star had harsh words for the network that she walked away from.

Sharon Osbourne says things were “great” for her when she worked as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, but she is giving more detail as to why she left the hit show she worked on for six years. Amid Gabrielle Union’s recent firing from the TV talent show, Osbourne said that it was not her co-workers on the show, but the Peacock Network’s blatant boys club mentality, that caused her to walk away.

In a lengthy tirade on The Talk, Osbourne agreed with Howard Stern’s recent comments that production on the NBC reality show is “the ultimate boys’ club,” complete with a rotating lineup of young female judges.

“It is a boys club, it is and the boys take care of each other and the women are not paid as much as the men,” Osbourne admitted.

The Talk veteran noted that in one instance, she received an American Airlines ticket while some of the men on the network got to fly private.

“I get less because I’m me, I’m not in the club, I’m not one of the guys… and because I tell them that they’re dirty old men,” the wife of Ozzy Osbourne said, per TooFab.

After fellow Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba read NBC’s joint statement with America’s Got Talent creator Simon Cowell’s company, Syco, and production compnay Fremantle, Osbourne got in the last word: “Stick together you guys. NBC can kiss my a**!”

Osbourne’s new comments mark the second day in a row she has denounced NBC on The Talk, which airs on rival network CBS. It is clear the daytime star has no interest in ever returning to the network that once employed her, and it is for good reason.

On Monday, Osbourne said, “everybody’s experience on the show is different,” and she admitted she was unable to speak on Union’s America’s Got Talent experience, especially because she wasn’t fired.

“I didn’t get let go, I left — and that’s the truth,” Osbourne clarified on Monday.

“I left because of NBC, not because of the show.”

Osbourne, who was a judge on America’s Got Talent from Seasons 2 through 7 before her exit in 2012, previously told the New York Post that she was angry at NBC because the network nixed a planned reality TV deal with her son Jack after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Jack Osbourne had been set to star on NBC’s military training reality show Stars Earn Stripes, but Sharon alleged the network fired him via email two days before he was supposed to start work on the series.

“I just can’t be fake,” she said in 2012. “It’s discrimination, and it was badly handled,” she added.

At the time, the mom of three said it was “time to move on” from America’s Got Talent and she noted that NBC couldn’t make her do something she didn’t want to do.

“All they can do is stop me from being a judge on another network for five years,” Osbourne added.