Bella Thorne Sizzles In Sexy Brown Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Bella Thorne is sizzling in another hot new Instagram share that was posted on her popular page. As those who follow the actress on social media are well-aware, Thorne is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure a number of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of sexy dresses as well. In the most recent double-photo update that was posted on her page, the beauty dropped jaws in not just one but two stunning new snapshots.

In the first photo in the series of two, the bombshell struck a pose on the red carpet against a wall of green leaves. She did not specifically mention to fans where she was at in the photo but she thanked Yoox for dressing her. Throne wore her short, ombre-dyed locks down and straight as they fell right around her shoulders. Like she normally does, she also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The beauty accessorized her look with a number of silver watches and necklace that fell low into her chest. Thorne looked nothing short of amazing in a brown gown that featured slits in the middle of her chest, offering plenty of glimpses of cleavage. The gorgeous dress fell all the way down to the ground and had a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned stems. In the second photo in the series, the bombshell sizzled in a more up-close and personal image.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the actress a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 360,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers asked where she was at in the photos while countless others chimed in to rave over her killer figure. A few more simply commented on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“Omg I want this dress, you look stunning!,” one follower wrote on the photo, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“The most beautiful creature in the world, I love you,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You make every dress sexy but elegant,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another red-hot outfit, that time while flaunting her world-famous figure in a pair of leather knee-high boots and a black top. In the snapshot, she posed alongside Cara Delevingne while they were both at a celebrity boxing event for Balmain. That post racked up over 670,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.