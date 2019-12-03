Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Take A Beach Walk In Skimpy Bikinis On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, came together to provide double the heat in a new post on Instagram. In a photo shared to the official account of Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle blog, the reality stars rocked tiny bikinis at the beach.

The photo showed Kim and Kourtney walking in the sand on a sunny day. Behind them, stunning blue waters could be seen. The sisters looked breathtaking as they soaked up the sun in bikinis. On the left stood Kim, who wore a tiny, hot pink sports-bra-style bikini top that just barely contained her ample cleavage.

Kim hourglass figure and ripped abs looked amazing between the top and matching pink bottoms. The bikini, which appeared to be a thong, sat high on the mother of four’s hips, putting her curves on display as well as her long pins.

Kim accessorized the look with matching pink, futuristic, square sunglasses. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in wet waves.

Meanwhile, Kourtney sported an even tinier, dark gray, triangle-shaped bikini top, which her chest spilled out of. She paired the top with a matching thong that included only a thin piece of fabric with strings that sat high on her hips. Her flat abs and long, lean legs looked better than ever in the minuscule two-piece.

Kourtney also rocked a pair of black sunglasses. Her black hair blew in the wind slightly and fell over her shoulders.

The sisters appeared to be in mid-conversation as they walked along, looking down at the sand and swinging their arms in the candid snap.

In the caption, Poosh spoke about combatting bloating after the holidays.

The post garnered more than 41,000 likes and just over 100 comments. Fans left plenty of praise for the sisters’ flawless physiques in the comments sections.

“Wish I looked like this when I’m feeling bloated,” one fan said with a crying-laughing emoji.

“What a great platform for you Kourtney, when I see your content, I see you,” another user added.

“Your beauty looks effortless. Im just glad you left your bottom untouched,” a third person said of Kourtney.

“You both look AMAZING,” a fourth person wrote with star-eye emoji and pink hearts.

The Kardashian sisters are not only known for showing off their smoking hot bodies in skimpy lingerie and bikinis, but also their admirable fashion senses. Last week, Kourtney shared a photo of herself on her own feed in which she rocked leather pants during a trip to Tokyo, Japan.