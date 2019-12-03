Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In A Tan Bikini, Tiny Shorts, And A Bucket Hat

attends the Mosaic Federation Gala Against Human Slavery on September 10, 2019 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Alessandra Ambrosio left her 10.2 million Instagram followers drooling again today when she uploaded two sizzling new photos that brought some serious heat to her page.

The duo of snaps were shared together in one Instagram post on Tuesday that was an instant hit with her massive following. In the shots, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel stood on the beach with her feet in the crystal clear water while a beautiful view of the ocean and gorgeous blue sky provided a breathtaking background behind her.

There was no geotag included in the post to indicate the location of the stunning scene. Fans will recall, however, that a number of Alessandra’s recent bikini snaps were taken in the Maldives, so it is very likely that today’s photos were snapped in the South Asian country as well.

The brunette bombshell looked smoking hot as she soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini top from her own GAL Floripa swimwear line that left little to the imagination. The number was tan colored and boasted a bandeau style that wrapped tight around the babe’s voluptuous assets. It fell low on Alessandra’s chest, flashing a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience as well. A single, thin strap was tied in a dainty bow on the model’s shoulder, and had two small shells hanging from it to give the piece even more island vibes.

Instead of the matching bikini bottoms, Alessandra sported a pair of tiny shorts to cover up her lower half. The garment featured a bold pattern and was adorned with white lace along the leg openings, which just barely hit the stunner’s upper thigh to showcase her long, lean legs. Its waistband sat low on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

The Brazilian beauty completed her look with a white bucket hat to provide her some relief from the golden sun. From underneath, her dark tresses fell down her shoulders in a messy, beachy style. Alessandra also sported a minimal makeup look in the steamy photos, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the supermodel’s latest social media upload with love. As of this writing, the double Instagram update has earned more than 31,000 likes after just one hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a Goddess!!!” one person wrote.

Another said the model looked “hot and sexy.”

“Absolutely stunning and flawless as always Alessandra!!” commented a third.

Alessandra has been filling her Instagram page with eye-catching bikini snaps lately. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking an even skimpier purple two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 129,000 likes.