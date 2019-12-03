Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara’s Daughter Thanks Starbucks Crew For Cup Incident, ‘He Absolutely Is A Pig’

'I'd like to thank the brave men and women from starbucks [sic] for their service,' she says.

The daughter of an Oklahoma police chief whose officer was given a Starbucks cup that said “PIG” instead of his name says that her father “absolutely is a pig” and deserved to be called out for it, The Daily Mail reports.

Late last month, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a kerfuffle erupted over the treatment of a police officer at a Glenpool, Oklahoma Starbucks location. For most Starbucks orders, the customer will be asked to tell the barista their name, so that when the order is ready, the employee can call out the customer by name. That name will be printed on the cup.

However, in this particular case, the officer ordered five cups of drinks for his colleagues, and the barista wrote the word “PIG” instead of the officer’s name on all of the receipts accompanying the transaction.

The officer’s boss, Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, wasn’t pleased. He took to social media, posting a picture of one of the receipts bearing the derogatory term for a police officer.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara says one of his officers picked up five cups of coffee today at the Glenpool @Starbucks for his dispatchers, as a thank you for working on Thanksgiving. “PIG” was printed on all five labels, he says. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/tmEwid8JRc — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) November 28, 2019

The incident was brought to the attention of Starbucks management, and the barista in question was fired. Similarly, the incident brought about a public outcry over the treatment of the officer at the location.

However, a Twitter user identifying herself as @MissOMara, claiming to be Johnny O’Mara’s daughter, says her father deserved it.

“This is my father and i’d like to say that he is absolutely a pig,” she said.

Then, subverting the tradition of thanking police, soldiers, firefighters, and so on for their service, the Twitter user thanked the “brave men and women” at Starbucks for their service.

In another tweet, she claimed that her father was “blatantly, profoundly racist” when she was a kid, and that he treated women, including his own daughter, “like dogs.” She followed those statements with the words “oink oink,” followed by a pig.

It bears noting that it wasn’t O’Mara himself who was called a “pig” in this incident, but rather, one of his employees. Further, it bears noting that there is no conclusive proof that the woman claiming to be Johnny O’Mara’s daughter is who she says he is, although photos provided to The Daily Mail do seem to point in the direction of her being who she says he is.