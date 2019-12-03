Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Elf Costume

The cosplayer looked stunning in her holiday inspired photos.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri spread the holiday spirit by sharing a winter themed photoshoot with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo set shows the 30-year-old striking a variety of poses in a sexy elf costume. Decorative pillows, lavender curtains, and festive fairy lights can be seen in the background. The ensemble consisted of a pink satin bikini, a pleated mini skirt, and a sheer, extremely cropped blouse with a short tie. The revealing outfit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and perky derriere were put on full display. Jessica accessorized the sultry look with a pink Santa Claus hat and white, lace thigh-high stockings, giving her even more sex appeal. She also wore pink contact lenses and a pair of pointed elf ears.

The Instagram influencer styled her platinum blond wig in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included pink eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a shimmering purple color.

The pictures appeared to have been taken at an earlier date, as Jessica shared similar photos on social media last winter.

In the caption, the model noted that she will be carrying on her tradition of “Lewdmas,” in which she posts explicit photos, inspired by the holiday season, throughout the month of December. She also implored fans to let her know which of the five photos they preferred.

Many of Jessica’s admirers noted that they had a difficult time deciding their favorite between the pictures.

“It’s hard to choose just one [you’re] so gorgeous in all of them,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“All of them. [You] have a great body and [you] are beautiful,” said a different devotee.

“These photos are spectacular, you look enchanting and gorgeous in every shot,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Loading...

Some followers also took the time to share their appreciation for Jessica’s annual “Lewdmas.”

“Lewdmas is my favorite time of the year,” stated a commenter.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 113,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the cosplayer has uploaded tantalizing photos on Instagram. Earlier this week, Jessica posted racy pictures, in which she flaunted her unbelievable body in a plaid bra, skimpy underwear, and black stockings. She also sported a fur trimmed hat in the photos. That post has been liked over 250,000 times since it was shared.